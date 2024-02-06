Kingshighway in Cape reduced nightly for pavement work

U.S. 61 (Kingshighway) in Cape Girardeau — from Mount Auburn Road to Boulder Crest Drive -- will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews repair the pavement. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation new release, the work will be done overnight from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily, from Monday, March 6, through Friday, March 17.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation