North- and southbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform pavement repair, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. This section of highway is from mile marker 95 to mile marker 97 near Cape Girardeau. The work will be done overnight from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily, from Monday, March 6, through Friday, March 17.
U.S. 61 (Kingshighway) in Cape Girardeau — from Mount Auburn Road to Boulder Crest Drive -- will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews repair the pavement. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation new release, the work will be done overnight from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily, from Monday, March 6, through Friday, March 17.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
— From the Missouri Department of Transportation