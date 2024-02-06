U.S. 61 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews repair the bridge over Interstate 55. A MoDOT news release says work will take place Tuesday through Thursday. The lane will be closed 24 hours a day.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation