Northbound Interstate 55 in Scott County -- from Mile Marker 66 to Mile Marker 74.2 near Sikeston -- will be reduced to one lane with an 10-foot width restriction as construction crews make pavement repairs. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work will take place daily from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, April 1, through Friday, April 19.
Pavement repairs will reduce Highway 51 in Perry County to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction, a Missouri Department of Transportation news release said. This section of highway is from Highway 72 to County Road 704 near Perryville. Contractor crews will be working daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, April 1, through Friday, May 17.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas.
-- From Missouri Department of Transportation