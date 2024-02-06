Pavement repairs to reduce Highway 51 in Perry County

Pavement repairs will reduce Highway 51 in Perry County to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction, a Missouri Department of Transportation news release said. This section of highway is from Highway 72 to County Road 704 near Perryville. Contractor crews will be working daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, April 1, through Friday, May 17.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.

-- From Missouri Department of Transportation