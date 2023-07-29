NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement work Northbound Interstate 55 in Scott County -- from mile marker 70.0 to mile marker 76.0 -- will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews make pavement repairs. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work will take place from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9...