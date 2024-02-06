NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for guardrail replacement

Northbound Interstate 55 in Scott County — from mile marker 86.2 to mile marker 86.4 near Kelso — will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews make guardrail improvements. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work will take place daily from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, April 8, through Tuesday, April 16.