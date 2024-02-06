Highway 51 overpass in Perry County reduced for bridge repairs

The Highway 51 overpass over Interstate 55 in Perry County will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews make bridge repairs, a Missouri Department of Transportation news release says. This section of road is at Exit 129 in Perryville, Missouri. The on-and off-ramps will remain open, and interstate traffic below the overpass won't be impacted. The work will begin July 26, with completion anticipated Sept. 6.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation