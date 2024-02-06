NB I-55 in Scott, Cape counties reduced for pavement work

Northbound Interstate 55 in Scott and Cape Girardeau counties -- from mile marker 80 near Benton, Missouri, to mile marker 95 in Cape Girardeau -- will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform pavement improvements. A Missouri Department of Transportation Department news release stated the work will take place from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily from July 22 through Oct. 1.
All work is weather permitting. Work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the area. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
— From the Missouri Department of Transportation
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.