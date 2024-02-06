NB I-55 in Perry County reduced for bridge repairs
Northbound Interstate 55 in Perry County, between mile markers 129.4 and 130 in Perryville, Missouri, will be reduced with a 12-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make bridge repairs. A MoDOT news release said work will take place from April 4 through April 28, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
