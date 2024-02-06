Highway 34 in Bollinger County reduced for pavement improvements

Highway 34 in Bollinger County will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews make pavement improvements, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. This section of highway is from County Road 402 to County Road 808 near Marble Hill, Missouri. Short sections of the road will be impacted as work progresses along Highway 34. The work will take place daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday, May 22, through Friday, June 30. Paving operations are anticipated to begin Tuesday, May 30, after the Memorial Day holiday, the release said. As work progresses, flaggers will be present, and traffic will be guided through the work zone by a pilot car.

Light installation to impact Highway 72 in Cape County

Highway 72 in Cape Girardeau County will have a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews work on the shoulder to install roadside lighting. A Missouri Department of Transportation news release said the work will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at the following locations in Jackson: Oak Meadow Drive to West Lane from Friday, May 26, through Wednesday, June 7; County Road 438 to Missouri Street from Monday, June 5, through Wednesday, June 21; and County Road 335 to Farmington Road from Monday, June 19, through Wednesday, June 28.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation