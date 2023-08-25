Overnight pavement repairs set for SB I-55 in Cape County

Southbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County -- from mile marker 94.2 to mile marker 93.8 -- will be reduced to one lane with an 11-foot width restriction as contractor crews make overnight pavement repairs. A Missouri Department of Transportation news release said the work will take place from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily, Monday, Sept. 18, through Thursday, Sept. 21.

SB I-55 on- and off-ramps at Exit 96 to close for pavement repairs

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, southbound Interstate 55 on- and off-ramps at Exit 96 in Cape Girardeau County will close as contractor crews repair the pavement. The work is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Tuesday, Sept. 12, through Friday, Sept. 15.

For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation