Northbound Interstate 55 from mile marker 92.5 to mile marker 94.1 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane with an 11-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform overnight pavement repairs. A Missouri Department of Transportation news release stated the work will take place from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily, Wednesday, Sept. 20, through Wednesday, Sept. 27.
The southbound Interstate 55 on-ramp at Exit 93 in Cape Girardeau County will be closed to allow contractor crews to make pavement repairs, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. The work will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, and Tuesday, Sept. 12.
Southbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County -- from mile marker 94.2 to mile marker 93.8 -- will be reduced to one lane with an 11-foot width restriction as contractor crews make overnight pavement repairs. A Missouri Department of Transportation news release said the work will take place from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily, Monday, Sept. 18, through Thursday, Sept. 21.
According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, southbound Interstate 55 on- and off-ramps at Exit 96 in Cape Girardeau County will close as contractor crews repair the pavement. The work is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Tuesday, Sept. 12, through Friday, Sept. 15.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
