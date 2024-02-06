Highway 74 between Kingshighway and Minnesota Avenue in Cape Girardeau will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make bridge repairs, a MoDOT news release said. The work will take place from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday,

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation