NewsJuly 29, 2022

NB I-55 in Cape County reduced for bridge maintenance; Highway 74 reduced for bridge repairs

NB I-55 in Cape County reduced for bridge maintenance Northbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County -- from mile marker 89.2 to mile marker 90.2, near Scott City -- will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 21...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

NB I-55 in Cape County reduced for bridge maintenance

Northbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County -- from mile marker 89.2 to mile marker 90.2, near Scott City -- will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 21.

Highway 74 reduced for bridge repairs

Highway 74 between Kingshighway and Minnesota Avenue in Cape Girardeau will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make bridge repairs, a MoDOT news release said. The work will take place from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday,

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation

