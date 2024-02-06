All sections
NewsApril 1, 2022

NB I-55 in Cape County reduced for bridge maintenance

NB I-55 in Cape Girardeau County reduced for bridge maintenance Northbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County -- between mile marker 111 and mile marker 117 near Old Appleton -- will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday...

story image illustation

NB I-55 in Cape Girardeau County reduced for bridge maintenance

Northbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County -- between mile marker 111 and mile marker 117 near Old Appleton -- will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation

Local News
