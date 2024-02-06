News May 14, 2022

NB I-55 in Cape County reduced for approach repairs

NB I-55 in Cape County reduced for approach repairs Northbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County -- between mile markers 98 and 99.5 in Cape Girardeau -- will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews make approach repairs. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 6 through June 17,...