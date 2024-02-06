NB I-55 in Cape County reduced for approach repairs
Northbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County -- between mile markers 98 and 99.5 in Cape Girardeau -- will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews make approach repairs. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 6 through June 17,
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.
-- From Missouri Department of Transportation
