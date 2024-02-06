NB I-55 in Cape County reduced for bridge work

Northbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County — from mile marker 93.0 to mile marker 93.8 — will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance, a MoDOT news release said. In addition, Exit 93A will be closed. The release said the work will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15.

Highway 74 in Cape reduced for bridge maintenance

Highway 74 from Siemers Drive to Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16.

Bridge work to reduce SB US 61 in Cape County

Bridge maintenance by Missouri Department of Transportation crews will reduce southbound U.S. 61 in Cape Girardeau County. According to a MoDOT news release, the highway will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width from Route K to Bloomfield Road in Cape Girardeau. The work will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, the release said.