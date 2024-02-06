Northbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County — from mile marker 93.0 to mile marker 93.8 — will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance, a MoDOT news release said. In addition, Exit 93A will be closed. The release said the work will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15.
Highway 74 from Siemers Drive to Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16.
Bridge maintenance by Missouri Department of Transportation crews will reduce southbound U.S. 61 in Cape Girardeau County. According to a MoDOT news release, the highway will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width from Route K to Bloomfield Road in Cape Girardeau. The work will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, the release said.
Highway 114 in Stoddard, New Madrid and Scott counties — from Route FF to Route CC near Buffington, Missouri — will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews repair the pavement. According to a MoDOT news release, the repairs will be made daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10, and Wednesday, Oct. 11.
The southbound U.S. 61 flyover bridge in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make bridge repairs, according to a MoDOT news release. The work will take place daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 23, and Tuesday, Oct. 24.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
