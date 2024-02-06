On Vance Combs’ 95th birthday Monday, the sun is shining, birds are singing at his Cape Girardeau home. His wife and son are at the house, ready to take him out to lunch in a couple of hours.

It’s a far cry from where he was 75 years ago, serving on the USS Cobia, a submarine off the coast of Japan, during the military campaign that would culminate in the island of Iwo Jima’s capture.

The Battle of Iwo Jima began Feb. 19, 1945, and lasted until March 26 of that year. The Associated Press photo of Marines raising a flag above Mount Suribachi is iconic, and a familiar emblem of World War II.

Vance Combs in 1945. Courtesy of Vance Combs

But there’s more to the story.

Growing up in tiny Reading, Iowa, Combs said, there was no doubt in his mind he wanted to join the Navy. He enlisted at age 17, having just completed a course for the Army’s Signal Corps, and said he figured he’d pursue a radio operator position with the Navy.

After three months of studying at the University of Idaho, he said, the top 10% of the class were offered a chance to volunteer for submarine duty.

“I thought, ‘Wow, hm, that’s a little different. Well, let’s go,’” Combs said.

At New London, Connecticut, Combs said, he underwent a physical and psychological exam.

“Submarines are cramped, and if you have any tendency towards claustrophobia, this is no place to be,” he explained.

Combs’ duty station was aboard the USS Cobia, a brand-new submarine, or “boat.”

Combs said by the time he was assigned to the Cobia, all of the radio operator positions were full, so he became the lookout — what he called the best job, since he was in the sunshine and fresh air.

He spent two war patrols as lookout, and one in the radio room, he said.

The Cobia arrived in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, in June 1944. After a fuel stop at Midway Island, the Cobia arrived at its assigned area: a string of volcanic islands south of Japan.

Several of those islands included the word “Jima” in their names, Combs said.

“Now we know about Iwo Jima, but we didn’t then,” Combs said.

“We got in the area and we did pretty well,” he remembered. The Cobia sank 13 Japanese ships, he said, and one of those ships turned out to be particularly significant.

“While we’re in that area, we sink a particular ship and go on our way. That’s normal course. You sink a ship, they discharge you (with explosives), hoping to get you after you’ve done them,” Combs said.

“It was only later, after the war, that somebody, probably (in) Washington (D.C.), launched a full record of this,” Combs said. In identifying that ship, later, it came out that it had been carrying a full load of tanks, crews and mining engineers, likely to help with the island’s tunnel projects.

In the mid-1980s, Combs said, at a reunion at the Wisconsin Maritime Museum in Manitowoc, members of the 5th Marine Division Iwo Jima survivors’ group presented the Cobia’s crew with a commendation, thanking them for their role in the fight.