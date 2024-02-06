Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation facility maintenance coordinator Mike Halter brings "attention to detail" from his service in the U.S. Navy into his everyday work life.

Halter was a part of the U.S. Navy BOS'N detail while he was stationed on the U.S.S. Iowa. He said, for example, in his division they provided services like going in and painting different departments over the evening hours on the ship.

He said he was very fortunate to be able to serve in peacetime even though they continued to train for a wartime event.

"The actual training in it was really an attention to detail, and it was so versatile. When you're stationed on a ship, you had to know multiple different aspects of fire fighting, day-to-day operations of a ship," Halter said. "I was trained in the operations of the 5-inch 38 gun mounts, and I was also trained in the 16-inch gun mount."

He said he went to his boot camp for the military in Orlando, Florida, in 1983.