Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation facility maintenance coordinator Mike Halter brings "attention to detail" from his service in the U.S. Navy into his everyday work life.
Halter was a part of the U.S. Navy BOS'N detail while he was stationed on the U.S.S. Iowa. He said, for example, in his division they provided services like going in and painting different departments over the evening hours on the ship.
He said he was very fortunate to be able to serve in peacetime even though they continued to train for a wartime event.
"The actual training in it was really an attention to detail, and it was so versatile. When you're stationed on a ship, you had to know multiple different aspects of fire fighting, day-to-day operations of a ship," Halter said. "I was trained in the operations of the 5-inch 38 gun mounts, and I was also trained in the 16-inch gun mount."
He said he went to his boot camp for the military in Orlando, Florida, in 1983.
Halter left the Navy, realizing it wasn't his "cup of tea". Halter said he wanted to get back home around Chaffee.
While he did come back, he said if he had to do it all over again he "most definitely would". Halter said one of his most memorable days on the ship was when he got to see and experience the Panama Canal.
He said once he came out of the service he applied what he learned to a trade while helping his dad with HVAC service in Chaffee.
"And I've been doing this now my whole life. I am 63 years old now, and this is the only trade that I have ever done," Halter said.
He said in his position as facility maintenance coordinator he applies the "attention to detail" he learned from the service and the HVAC skills he learned with his dad. Halter said he goes to all the city-owned buildings in Cape Girardeau that have any air conditioning, HVAC, electrical or plumbing problems that custodians can't fix and repair the problems.
Halter has worked for the City of Cape Girardeau for around 30 years.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.