Navy reluctant to reinstate Greitens until Pence intervened

KANSAS CITY, Mo.-- The Navy appeared reluctant to reinstate former Navy SEAL and Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens in 2019 until Vice President Mike Pence's office appeared to intervene, according to newly released documents.

Greitens resigned as governor in 2018 amid several scandals, including campaign misconduct allegations and accusations he took a compromising photo of a woman without her consent during a 2015 extramarital affair.

Navy officials subsequently expressed reservations about Greitens rejoining the military in emails the Kansas City Star obtained.

"I would be disinclined to grant a major misconduct waiver for anyone with an indictment such as his based on what we know now," Rear Adm. Brendan McLane, then-commander of Navy Recruiting Command, wrote in an email dated Jan. 11, 2019.

McLane's objections were dismissed after the vice president's office appeared to show interest in the matter. Pence's office denied any involvement in Greitens' reinstatement.

"Vice President Pence did not, nor did he authorize any staff to, intervene on behalf of Mr. Greitens," Pence's spokesman Devin O'Malley said in a text message sent Sunday night to The Associated Press.

In a summary of a Jan. 30, 2019, call with Greitens, McLane said the former governor told him Pence "had asked him to come work for him on a project and suggested he do it in a Navy capacity."

McLane notified Navy leadership the same day that he would begin the reinstatement of Greitens.