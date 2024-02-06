All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 3, 2022

Natural gas prices soar locally and nationally

Alongside prices at the pump, natural gas prices have soared to the highest levels since 2008, nearly tripling in price since last year. While the Ukrainian conflict directly contributed to higher fuel costs, different forces may be at work in the case of natural gas...

Michael Leifer
story image illustation

Alongside prices at the pump, natural gas prices have soared to the highest levels since 2008, nearly tripling in price since last year.

While the Ukrainian conflict directly contributed to higher fuel costs, different forces may be at work in the case of natural gas.

Although Russia is the second-largest producer of natural gas, the United States still produces more.

"Exports are a factor in higher prices, but probably not the primary factor," said a report by the Energy Markets Analysis & Standards team of the American Gas Association (AGA). "Cold weather drove higher demand in April, as significant amounts of gas were used for heating. Hot weather drove the higher demand in May, as an important amount of gas was diverted to electricity generation. While natural gas production is up, it has not been able to keep up with the unexpected demand."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

As at the pump, prices of natural gas vary throughout the nation, despite a general uptick in costs. Capacity limitations, for example, can lead to regionally high prices.

According to a report by investopedia.com, West Texas and Appalachian companies have also cited "a lack of adequate pipeline infrastructure."

In response to the upsurge in prices, Ameren Missouri has offered eligible natural gas customers financial assistance through the company's "Clean Slate program."

Mark Birk, chairman and president of Ameren Missouri, explained the new program will offer customers "a fresh start for overdue utility bills."

As of today, $10,000 of the program's $250K has been distributed to customers seeking assistance.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 23
Residents spark debate among Cape council regarding special-...
NewsOct. 22
Jackson emergency services to hold joint training Friday at ...
NewsOct. 22
Cape neighborhood advised to boil water until Thursday
NewsOct. 22
Legendary rockers ZZ Top set to electrify the Show Me Center...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Step back in time with Ste. Genevieve’s historic Christmas celebration
NewsOct. 22
Step back in time with Ste. Genevieve’s historic Christmas celebration
Summer drought, continued aging infrastructure possible root causes of several water main breaks
NewsOct. 22
Summer drought, continued aging infrastructure possible root causes of several water main breaks
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just for cash-poor buyers
NewsOct. 22
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just for cash-poor buyers
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
NewsOct. 21
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
The Breakfast Show newscast gets new anchor
NewsOct. 21
The Breakfast Show newscast gets new anchor
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of ordinances
NewsOct. 20
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of ordinances
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 20
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardeau
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy