Natural gas prices soar locally and nationally

Alongside prices at the pump, natural gas prices have soared to the highest levels since 2008, nearly tripling in price since last year.

While the Ukrainian conflict directly contributed to higher fuel costs, different forces may be at work in the case of natural gas.

Although Russia is the second-largest producer of natural gas, the United States still produces more.

"Exports are a factor in higher prices, but probably not the primary factor," said a report by the Energy Markets Analysis & Standards team of the American Gas Association (AGA). "Cold weather drove higher demand in April, as significant amounts of gas were used for heating. Hot weather drove the higher demand in May, as an important amount of gas was diverted to electricity generation. While natural gas production is up, it has not been able to keep up with the unexpected demand."