Natural gas prices soar locally and nationally

Alongside prices at the pump, natural gas prices have soared to the highest levels since 2008, nearly tripling in price since last year.
While the Ukrainian conflict directly contributed to higher fuel costs, different forces may be at work in the case of natural gas.
Although Russia is the second-largest producer of natural gas, the United States still produces more.
"Exports are a factor in higher prices, but probably not the primary factor," said a report by the Energy Markets Analysis & Standards team of the American Gas Association (AGA). "Cold weather drove higher demand in April, as significant amounts of gas were used for heating. Hot weather drove the higher demand in May, as an important amount of gas was diverted to electricity generation. While natural gas production is up, it has not been able to keep up with the unexpected demand."
As at the pump, prices of natural gas vary throughout the nation, despite a general uptick in costs. Capacity limitations, for example, can lead to regionally high prices.
According to a report by investopedia.com, West Texas and Appalachian companies have also cited "a lack of adequate pipeline infrastructure."
In response to the upsurge in prices, Ameren Missouri has offered eligible natural gas customers financial assistance through the company's "Clean Slate program."
Mark Birk, chairman and president of Ameren Missouri, explained the new program will offer customers "a fresh start for overdue utility bills."
As of today, $10,000 of the program's $250K has been distributed to customers seeking assistance.
