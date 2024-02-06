Natural gas pipeline future in doubt after SCOTUS rejection

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a St. Louis-based natural gas company's appeal of a lower court's decision that could close a pipeline running through parts of Illinois and Missouri.

The court rejected Spire Inc.'s appeal without comment. Spire president Scott Smith pledged to continue fighting to keep the 65-mile pipeline up and running.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission granted approval for the pipeline in 2018 and it became fully operational in 2019. The Spire STL Pipeline connects with another pipeline in western Illinois and carries natural gas to the St. Louis region, where Spire serves around 650,000 customers.