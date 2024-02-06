Nationals Summer Shootout lawn mower races coming to Bollinger County

PATTON, Mo. — Lawn mower racers from all over the country will descend upon Patton Saddle Club on Sept. 27 and 28 for the Nationals Summer Shootout.
The Nationals Summer Shootout is a series, and there are two races in the series this year. The first one was Aug. 17 in Toney, Alabama, and the Patton race will be the second and final event in the series.
“This is the first year of this series, and next year we will have a total of five races,” said Tonya Martin of Patton, one of the event organizers. “We have invited racers from all over the nation, as far as Canada. These will be some of the fastest mowers in the nation competing in this race.”
Other local organizers include Dakota Huffman, James Moore, Dusty Davis and Adam Whited.
Patton Saddle Club was chosen to host one of the two national events, Martin said, because “Patton has one of the only tracks that has a normal mower count competing of 60 to 70 mowers per race.”
She said all lawn mower racers are invited to participate in the event as long as they can pass technical inspection and have the required safety equipment.
The national race is in addition to the regularly scheduled races and will be on an off weekend. Sponsored by Patton Lions Club, the races run every other Saturday. This year’s lawn mower racing season kicked off in March and concludes in October.
Activities for the two-day event begin at 2 p.m. Sept. 27 with a test and tune, basically a play day for racers and their families to get together, check their mower’s set-up and make sure they are running properly before the big race the next day. The public is invited to attend. Cost is $5 per car load. Those who attend the Friday test and tune will be given wrist bands so they can attend the Saturday event at no additional charge.
The usual $5 per vehicle will remain in effect for the admission fee, said Larry Bollinger, treasurer of Patton Lions Club.
“I am hoping for a rain-free weekend. Early in the racing season, we had to cancel one race due to rain and unsafe track conditions,” he said. “This special added race has the potential to be an excellent fundraiser for the club and would help compensate for the earlier rainout. I can assure you that generated funds will be put to good use, and much will be plowed back into the local community.”
The gate will open at 2 p.m. Sept. 28 and races will start at 5:30 p.m.
“There are eight classes at this time and could be more added on or before race day,” Martin said. “The classes are based on each mower’s set-up. Winners will be named, and prizes and trophies will be given. We are uncertain of the prizes at this time; however, I do know for the kids’ class, they will be giving away a mini bike.”
Concessions will be available both days.
For more information, call Martin at (573) 880-2530 or go to Facebook: Patton Lawn Mower Racing.
