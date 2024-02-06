Nationals Summer Shootout lawn mower races coming to Bollinger County

PATTON, Mo. — Lawn mower racers from all over the country will descend upon Patton Saddle Club on Sept. 27 and 28 for the Nationals Summer Shootout.

The Nationals Summer Shootout is a series, and there are two races in the series this year. The first one was Aug. 17 in Toney, Alabama, and the Patton race will be the second and final event in the series.

“This is the first year of this series, and next year we will have a total of five races,” said Tonya Martin of Patton, one of the event organizers. “We have invited racers from all over the nation, as far as Canada. These will be some of the fastest mowers in the nation competing in this race.”

Other local organizers include Dakota Huffman, James Moore, Dusty Davis and Adam Whited.

Patton Saddle Club was chosen to host one of the two national events, Martin said, because “Patton has one of the only tracks that has a normal mower count competing of 60 to 70 mowers per race.”

She said all lawn mower racers are invited to participate in the event as long as they can pass technical inspection and have the required safety equipment.

The national race is in addition to the regularly scheduled races and will be on an off weekend. Sponsored by Patton Lions Club, the races run every other Saturday. This year’s lawn mower racing season kicked off in March and concludes in October.