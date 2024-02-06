National Weather Service: 2018 was year with two seasons

PADUCAH, Ky. — Essentially, 2018 went down as the year with only two seasons: winter and summer, the National Weather Service in Paducah said in its annual climate survey.

Temperatures finished above normal by around 1 degree across the region, according to the review, which compiles weather information from NWS official observation stations in Paducah, Cape Girardeau and Evansville, Indiana. The most abnormally warm months were May, June and September.

On the flip side, the coldest months compared to normal were April and November. The lack of mild temperatures during the spring and fall months was incredible, the weather service said.

In Southeast Missouri, which is based on recordings by the Cape Girardeau station, the average temperature was 57.9 degrees, with an average high of 67.8 degrees and average low 48 degrees, the weather service said. The highest high was 98 degrees, recorded July 5, and lowest high was 15 degrees recorded Jan. 1 and 16. The highest low was 75 degrees, which occurred several days in 2018, and the lowest low was minus-3 degrees Jan. 2.