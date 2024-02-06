National Prescription Drug Take Back Day coming soon to Jackson

The Jackson Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration will hold their fall National Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct 28, at Jackson Police Department, 202 W. Jackson Blvd.

Jackson PD and the DEA will collect tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs.

Those interested can use the collection bin in the lobby of the police department for drug disposal.