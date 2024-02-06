National Prescription Drug Take Back Day coming soon to Jackson

The Jackson Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration will hold their fall National Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct 28, at Jackson Police Department, 202 W. Jackson Blvd.
Jackson PD and the DEA will collect tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs.
Those interested can use the collection bin in the lobby of the police department for drug disposal.
Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps and illegal drugs will not be accepted.
For more than a decade, the DEA's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day has helped Americans easily rid their homes of unneeded medications, those that are old, unwanted or expired, that too often become a gateway to addiction.
Take Back Day offers free and anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at more than 4,000 local drop-off locations nationwide.
For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the Take Back Day event, go to www.DEATakeBack.com or contact Cpl. Rick Whitaker at rwhitaker@jacksonpd.org or (573) 243-3151, ext. 2111.
