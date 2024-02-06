All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 18, 2023

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day coming soon to Jackson

The Jackson Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration will hold their fall National Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct 28, at Jackson Police Department, 202 W. Jackson Blvd. Jackson PD and the DEA will collect tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs...

Maryam Seyedalhosseini
FILE - This June 13, 2016, file photo shows Drug Enforcement Administration agents in Florida. Jorge Hernandez is expected to play a key role in the October 2023 Manhattan federal trial of two veteran DEA agents charged in a $73,000 bribery conspiracy involving leaked information about ongoing drug investigations. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)
FILE - This June 13, 2016, file photo shows Drug Enforcement Administration agents in Florida. Jorge Hernandez is expected to play a key role in the October 2023 Manhattan federal trial of two veteran DEA agents charged in a $73,000 bribery conspiracy involving leaked information about ongoing drug investigations. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)

The Jackson Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration will hold their fall National Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct 28, at Jackson Police Department, 202 W. Jackson Blvd.

Jackson PD and the DEA will collect tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs.

Those interested can use the collection bin in the lobby of the police department for drug disposal.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps and illegal drugs will not be accepted.

For more than a decade, the DEA's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day has helped Americans easily rid their homes of unneeded medications, those that are old, unwanted or expired, that too often become a gateway to addiction.

Take Back Day offers free and anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at more than 4,000 local drop-off locations nationwide.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the Take Back Day event, go to www.DEATakeBack.com or contact Cpl. Rick Whitaker at rwhitaker@jacksonpd.org or (573) 243-3151, ext. 2111.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 8
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council spec...
NewsNov. 8
Justice Department brings criminal charges in Iranian murder...
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
NewsNov. 7
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
NewsNov. 7
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
NewsNov. 7
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
Water main breaks on David Street
NewsNov. 7
Water main breaks on David Street
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
NewsNov. 7
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
NewsNov. 6
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
NewsNov. 6
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy