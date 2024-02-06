Megan Henson, a licensed practical nurse (LPN), lives in Bloomfield. She works there too, sometimes, but other times her job takes her to Dexter, Kennett, Cape Girardeau or wherever any of the hundreds of patients she has served live.

Henson is a home health nurse with the not-for-profit Visiting Nurse Association of Southeast Missouri (VNA).

Her previous nursing experience consisted of working in a nursing home, which she was her career cup of tea. She took a position with VNA and enjoyed the job much more.

“I’ve just kind of always felt pulled to help people and take care of them. Nursing seemed like a good fit, and I’ve loved it ever since I started doing it,” she said.

She said she prefers working one-on-one with her patients.

“Obviously you can call people and ask them questions, but it’s ultimately up to you, so having that independence is a big help,” she said.

Facets of Henson’s job include wound care, IV therapy, managing new diagnoses and educating patients about their treatments. Since she started as a home health nurse at VNA in November 2016, she has taken care of several hundred patients.

Henson said many of her patients feel more comfortable being treated at home as opposed to in a hospital or nursing home. It also allows her more time to help each patient individually instead of having to worry about multiple patients at once.

“I feel like I can slow down at times, really figure out what’s going on and really help them,” she said.

At VNA, patients from a 12-county service area can call local offices in Cape Girardeau, Dexter, Kennett and Sikeston to request nurses. Schedulers analyze which visits need to be made and assign them to nurses in the area.