The definition of a nurse is a person trained to care for the sick.

A school nurse has additional responsibilities — advancing the wellbeing, academic success and lifelong achievement of students.

Stacie Davis has worked as the Chaffee (Missouri) Elementary School nurse for 10 years.

Davis said her role as a school nurse is to give emotional support to children who are needing someone to talk to whenever they are sad, just needing some TLC when they didn't feel good or they missed their mom or dad. It is emotional support for families who have had trouble with making ends meet and being there for families and giving them resources and a listening ear for all kinds of things.

Growing up, Davis said, her family knew she would go into some sort of health care due to the way she acted around residents in a nursing home when she was younger.

Stacie Davis checks a student's blood pressure. She is school nurse at Chaffee (Missouri) Elementary School. Alyssa Lunsford

"My mom just noticed how good I was with the residents there. Actually, in seventh grade. I went to the Chaffee nursing home, and I would volunteer. I would just go out there and sit with the residents and listen to how their day was," Davis said. "I couldn't do any hands-on care because I was just a child and didn't have a nursing background, obviously, but I just listened to how their day was and just visited with them and tried to make sure they had a good day. I just always want people to feel loved and have a good day."

Starting ou,t Davis worked at The Chateau in Cape Girardeau while getting her nursing degree done. After eight years, she decided it was time for a change for her based on her having her own family.

When thinking about the change from elderly to the young there are no major differences other than age, she said.