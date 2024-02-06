Family drove Alyssa Heller toward a degree in nursing, but her experience and education at Southeast Missouri State University helped her choose her specialty and land her first job.

Heller remembers her grandfather's cancer diagnosis and her brother's Type 1 diabetes diagnosis, both of which she witnessed in her childhood. Both situations introduced her to the medical world and made her realize the role nurses play in families' lives.

"It made me want to be that person for someone else someday," Heller said.

Now she's graduating from Southeast Missouri State University on Saturday, May 13, with her nursing degree. Heller, originally from Red Bud, Illinois, had the opportunity to do practicum clinical and externships during her time at SEMO. It was her practicum clinical in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit that drove her toward the decision to choose neonatal nursing.