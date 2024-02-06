How did nursing school prepare you for the NICU?

We hit on neonatal care very briefly there. You learn good basics but we got only one or two days in the NICU throughout the whole nursing school process. Once I got to Saint Francis, we got 12 weeks of learning with a wonderful preceptor (supervisor) who is now a nurse practitioner. She guided me through those three months of training on how to become a NICU nurse.

What's a misperception about what you do?

I think some see it as we sit around with babies and feed them bottles, rocking them, feeding them, coddling them. We get to do that but not as much as everybody thinks. Our good days are really good; our bad days are really bad. If we're going to have a bad day, it's going to be because you're standing next to a mom who's going to watch her baby breathe a last breath. On a good day, we're taking a picture of the child with her parents going out of NICU on the last day with us. They become part of our family and we get to see them on visits 18 months to 2 years out.

How do you know a baby is ready to go home from NICU?

It's the physician's call about discharge, but we look for different things. For example, they need to be eating everything by mouth or they need to be coming off their respiratory equipment. Some preemies like to hold onto their oxygen a bit longer than others, and some do go home with equipment. We try our best, though, to get them to a point where they don't have to have at-home oxygen or a feeding tube.

How do you handle a baby's death?

I haven't had a death with one of my patients yet. I've been present in the NICU when a baby has passed, but at our hospital, infant deaths are few and far between. I have to rely a lot on my faith and knowing God has a plan. But that's me personally. Things changed a lot when I became a mother myself two years ago. Before I was a mom, I couldn't empathize as much. Coming back from maternity leave, it's as if my whole mind shifted. I could understand better why a parent was so upset. I've always been good at the task work, but with motherhood, I can now connect on another level, especially about the tiredness moms feel. It's easier to form a bond which makes parents feel safer leaving their child in my care — and with the whole NICU team. I want to say a word about the team. I think people would be surprised to know we have a physician, a nurse practitioner, a social worker, a discharge planner plus respiratory, occupational and physical therapists. There's a lot of moving parts here. We're all trying to get that baby home.

Can you describe your worst day on the unit?

Thankfully, it happened on a day when my preceptor was there. I wasn't under her supervision anymore, but she was a rock. She carried me through. I actually got a personal phone call from our physician telling me everything was going to be fine and that there was nothing anybody could have done.

What is the protocol Saint Francis follows in the event of a bad outcome?

If an infant passes away, we have a bereavement team. We provide packets with handouts. We give the parents little boxes with memorabilia — e.g., the baby's footprints, castings with their little hands and feet. We offer pictures for photography. We have little gowns and stuff made from old wedding dresses that people have donated and made for us to use. We try, in other words, to make that sad time not as hard in the moment — even though it's probably a parent's worst day. You just know you're trying to at least ease the pain as much as you can.

Every parent knows babies cry. Some can't stop crying. How do you deal with colicky infants?

We've been given a lot of swings from nice families. Some can't be here with us in the NICU a lot because they have other children and jobs, and sometimes they don't live close by. It's hard for them to be at the bedside on a 24/7 basis. We have swings, we have vibrating pads that lay under the beds for some of our drug withdrawal babies. We have white noise machines. We also have wonderful volunteers who will come and hold them and love them up.