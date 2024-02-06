Benton, Missouri native Jim Klipfel has been a nurse in the Department of Veteran Affairs for the past 29 years.

He currently staffs the Cape Girardeau medical center, and has worked for the VA in Cape since 2004.

"It's been a long, long time," Klipfel said. "I've almost seen the greatest generation pass before my eyes. But we've still got a few! We've still got a few that I'm taking care of. They're very precious to me."

He's not the kind of person who likes to focus on himself, and he doesn't like to boast, but Klipfel agreed to offer a human face for an often misunderstood profession. Klipfel said he wanted to give people a better perspective of "what used to be a predominantly female occupation."

Back in 1992, when Klipfel first entered nursing, there weren't many male nurses.

Jim Klipfel got into nursing at a time when it was a female-dominated profession. To this day, serving patients remains the reward of the job, he said. Michael Leifer

"There were only three other males in the LPN [Licensed Practical Nurse] program, out of over 30 people," Klipfel recalled.

Many who go into nursing have family in the industry, as nurses, technicians or in other areas. Klipfel, however, had no such family contacts. His parents, who worked a small farm, had assets, but not much money to put him through college.

"With a minimum-wage job for $3 or something per hour, I didn't think I'd go very far in college," Klipfel said. "The medical profession was distant to me then. I didn't know anybody that went into it. No friends, family or anybody really. What got me into it was kind of a fluke."

The feeling of aimlessness is familiar to many high school students, and Klipfel recalled "not knowing what to do" after he graduated.

He found direction and financial support in his decision to join the Army reserves. As it happened, the only outfit close to home was a medical unit. Klipfel put college on hold to attend basic training in Fort Knox, Kentucky, and then entered his military service. A captain he served with, Terry Crass, became a coworker he still works with today.

"Me and Terry have known each other for quite some time. He's one of our senior RNs [registered nurses]. He's actually probably one of the main reasons I went to nursing school," Klipfel said.

Still, when Klipfel first met Crass, he "knew nothing about nursing other than that most nurses were females."

Seeing military men going into nursing, Klipfel explained, opened his eyes.

"The dots started connecting," Klipfel said.

Suddenly, he saw a way to start a career without leaving the military. He could begin his studies without leaving his unit. At least, that's what he thought.