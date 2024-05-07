Saint Francis Healthcare System hospice nurses' jobs aren’t just caring for patients in their last period of their lives but also caring for their families days and years after.

Bernadette Hannaford and Anna Hughes serve as nurses in the hospice care unit for Saint Francis Medical Center. Hughes worked in the ICU before she started working in hospice care in October and Hannaford has served at the hospital for 34 years, working in hospice care for a bit more than eight years.

Hughes said the job “kind of fell into her lap” and feels an honor to care for a patient in their last days.

“It sounds morbid, but being able to be there for the families and to build those relationships and to have the honor to be with the patient as they take their last breaths was just incredible,” Hughes said.

She said it was different for caring for people in hospice at first, with her goal in the ICU being more curative.

“Our success in hospice doesn’t look curative. I mean, it's keeping them comfortable and they pass peacefully. That they pass comfortably with their family, their family feels supported,” Hughes said.

Hannaford said she was always told that hospice nursing is not for everyone. She said to this day she tries to ensure she’s there for her patients as they pass on if they have no family around.

“All nursing is not the same by any means. And I've heard that it takes somebody special to be in this position,” Hannaford said. “I'm one of these people. I don't like to see anybody die alone. So, you know, when I was on the floor, I would get everything done, and I would chart in the room if there's not gonna be any family there for the patient who's dying. I would be in the room.”

Hannaford said sometimes they have to tell their patients hard things to hear, such as “it’s OK to go.” She said it’s not easy, but sometimes she has to tell the patient, “Hey, you really need to do this.”

“I mean, we all cry. Yes, I can be strong during, you know, because I've done it long enough,” Hannaford said.