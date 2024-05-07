Saint Francis Healthcare System hospice nurses' jobs aren’t just caring for patients in their last period of their lives but also caring for their families days and years after.
Bernadette Hannaford and Anna Hughes serve as nurses in the hospice care unit for Saint Francis Medical Center. Hughes worked in the ICU before she started working in hospice care in October and Hannaford has served at the hospital for 34 years, working in hospice care for a bit more than eight years.
Hughes said the job “kind of fell into her lap” and feels an honor to care for a patient in their last days.
“It sounds morbid, but being able to be there for the families and to build those relationships and to have the honor to be with the patient as they take their last breaths was just incredible,” Hughes said.
She said it was different for caring for people in hospice at first, with her goal in the ICU being more curative.
“Our success in hospice doesn’t look curative. I mean, it's keeping them comfortable and they pass peacefully. That they pass comfortably with their family, their family feels supported,” Hughes said.
Hannaford said she was always told that hospice nursing is not for everyone. She said to this day she tries to ensure she’s there for her patients as they pass on if they have no family around.
“All nursing is not the same by any means. And I've heard that it takes somebody special to be in this position,” Hannaford said. “I'm one of these people. I don't like to see anybody die alone. So, you know, when I was on the floor, I would get everything done, and I would chart in the room if there's not gonna be any family there for the patient who's dying. I would be in the room.”
Hannaford said sometimes they have to tell their patients hard things to hear, such as “it’s OK to go.” She said it’s not easy, but sometimes she has to tell the patient, “Hey, you really need to do this.”
“I mean, we all cry. Yes, I can be strong during, you know, because I've done it long enough,” Hannaford said.
She said there are certainly hard days due to the rapport they build with their patients and families.
Hughes said building a relationship with a patient in a fearful and unknown time is important.
“We don't know what their timetable is … but we can tell them our experiences with this and trying to encourage them and it gives them hope that it's not going to be terrible,” Hughes said.
She said even after the patient passes they are still in contact with their families while they deal with their death.
“We're still in contact with them (family) for 13 months. So our chaplains reach out. A social worker reaches out. I'm still texting one of the families that passed two months ago to check in anytime,” Hughes said.
Hannaford said birthdays, death days and anniversaries are hard for the families.
She said she has taken care of multiple members of their family and that can build a relationship.
“Like in one family alone — I've taken care of four different family members, and I'm good friends with one of the other family members. We still go out to eat from time to time. But it's just a different type of relationship with the families and the patients,” Hannaford said.
She said the families she works with are appreciative of having someone to guide them through difficult times. Hughes said her favorite part of her job is being to help families know what to expect when they go through their grieving process.
She said what she enjoys about nursing but also hospice care in general is being able to serve and show love for them.
“This is a whole different avenue and pathway for ministry for serving people well, for loving people well. At a time that is hard. It's a hard time for a lot of people and for the patients themselves,” Hughes said.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.