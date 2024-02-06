National Nurses Week: Angela Head: A nurse at heart

From hands-on nursing to overseeing operations at nearly 20 clinics, Angela Head has packed a lot into her two-decade nursing career.

She began working with SoutheastHEALTH 20 years ago as a nursing assistant. A few years later, she earned a bachelor's degree in nursing from Southeast Missouri State University and is a registered nurse.

She knew what type of health care she wanted to provide.

"I wanted to go into cardiac nursing because I had a strong family history of cardiac disease, and I really wanted to help those patients recover from their disease and education them on how to be healthier and take care of themselves," she explained.

After about six years, she transitioned to primary care.

Nurse Angela Head injects the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to nurse Molly Brown at Southeast Hospital on Dec. 16, 2020. SoutheastHEALTH was the first organization in the region to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Southeast Missourian file

"I had no idea I would love family practice as much as I did, but I really developed a passion for it," she said. "You see patients over and over, and you develop a bond with them. You realize the importance of having a relationship with a primary care provider."

In 2018, Head assumed her current role as manager of clinical operations and quality assurance. She oversees procedures and operations for 18 out-patient clinics in the region. Through training, education and quality improvement projects, Head is still helping patients.