NewsMay 9, 2023

National Nurses Week: Angela Head: A nurse at heart

From hands-on nursing to overseeing operations at nearly 20 clinics, Angela Head has packed a lot into her two-decade nursing career. She began working with SoutheastHEALTH 20 years ago as a nursing assistant. A few years later, she earned a bachelor's degree in nursing from Southeast Missouri State University and is a registered nurse...

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
Nurse Angela Head examines the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine received at Southeast Hospital on Dec. 16, 2020. Head said the health care organization's role in vaccinating area residents against COVID-19 is one of the most rewarding things of her nursing career.
Nurse Angela Head examines the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine received at Southeast Hospital on Dec. 16, 2020. Head said the health care organization's role in vaccinating area residents against COVID-19 is one of the most rewarding things of her nursing career.
Southeast Missourian file

From hands-on nursing to overseeing operations at nearly 20 clinics, Angela Head has packed a lot into her two-decade nursing career.

She began working with SoutheastHEALTH 20 years ago as a nursing assistant. A few years later, she earned a bachelor's degree in nursing from Southeast Missouri State University and is a registered nurse.

She knew what type of health care she wanted to provide.

"I wanted to go into cardiac nursing because I had a strong family history of cardiac disease, and I really wanted to help those patients recover from their disease and education them on how to be healthier and take care of themselves," she explained.

After about six years, she transitioned to primary care.

Nurse Angela Head injects the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to nurse Molly Brown at Southeast Hospital on Dec. 16, 2020. SoutheastHEALTH was the first organization in the region to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Nurse Angela Head injects the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to nurse Molly Brown at Southeast Hospital on Dec. 16, 2020. SoutheastHEALTH was the first organization in the region to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.Southeast Missourian file
Nurse Angela Head injects the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to nurse Molly Brown at Southeast Hospital on Dec. 16, 2020. SoutheastHEALTH was the first organization in the region to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Nurse Angela Head injects the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to nurse Molly Brown at Southeast Hospital on Dec. 16, 2020. SoutheastHEALTH was the first organization in the region to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Southeast Missourian file

"I had no idea I would love family practice as much as I did, but I really developed a passion for it," she said. "You see patients over and over, and you develop a bond with them. You realize the importance of having a relationship with a primary care provider."

In 2018, Head assumed her current role as manager of clinical operations and quality assurance. She oversees procedures and operations for 18 out-patient clinics in the region. Through training, education and quality improvement projects, Head is still helping patients.

"It's just helping people in a different way," she said. "Every now and then, I still get to do some hands-on nursing, which I love."

Pandemic

When the COVID-19 pandemic roared into the region, it caused health care providers to develop new processes and procedures. Head said the SoutheastHEALTH staff was "proactive" and as prepared as they could be. A big part of their response was trying to limit the spread of the virus.

"We worked very diligently with our providers and staff to come up with screenings processes — outdoor screenings. We implemented a COVID clinic and isolated patients with upper respiratory symptoms," she noted.

The pandemic was hard on health care providers, Head said.

"It took a toll emotionally and physically," she explained. "Not only were we being hit hard with higher volumes of patients, but new processes, testing. So many aspected impacted how we were able to take care of patients. ... We are still recovering. I feel like the atmosphere with the staff I work with, we are getting back to our new 'normal'.

The organization was the first in the region to receive COVID-19 vaccines, and Head said they took pride in hosting large vaccine events.

"Getting to help implement that program was probably one of the most rewarding things I've done," she said.

When asked what advice she would give someone thinking of going into the nursing profession, Head was clear.

"Really evaluate why they want to get into health care. ... Evaluate your why of going into health care. Know that you are going to have some struggles and stresses, but that's why nursing is such a trusted profession. At the end of the day, if that's in your heart and your passion, you are going to go home feeling rewarded."

