Alyssa Kozlovsky was on the path to being a dietitian when she got what would become a life-changing phone call.

Someone had offered Kozlovsky a job helping one of their family members get their medications on a weekly basis.

"So, I just thought I'm in college. That's easy money," Kozlovsky said.

The job ended up being a little more than the dietetics major was anticipating. She became a caretaker for the individual.

"I just realized that I had a passion for nursing and not dietetics," Kozlovsky said. "And so after he passed away, I switched my major to nursing."

She graduated from Southeast Missouri State University with a nursing degree in 2018. Kozlovsky went to work at Saint Francis Medical Center upon graduation. She will be celebrating her five-year work anniversary this month.

Kozlovsky is a registered nurse, working as the charge nurse on the orthopedic surgical floor.

The environment is a fast-paced one. The majority of patients on the floor are rotated or discharged within 24 hours. Her job is to "be an extra set of hands" for whatever the other nurses on the floor need, including helping with discharges and admissions.

Through her position, Kozlovsky sometimes encounters the patients who are struggling the most, ones who have had lengthy intensive care unit stays and are rotated. She said the most rewarding part of her job was seeing those same people — who could barely get out of bed — walk out of the hospital.