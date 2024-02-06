National Night Out returns to Cape on Tuesday

Cape Girardeau Police Department will be hosting National Night Out from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug 1, on the downtown parking lot at the corner of Main and Independence streets.
The program features live music and a fireworks show. There will be several food vendors and games for children.
Several agencies as well as Cape Girardeau Police Department will be at the event to engage with community members.
Parking will not be permitted in the parking lot between noon and midnight Tuesday, Aug. 1.
