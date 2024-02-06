All sections
NewsJanuary 3, 2019

National Movers Study: Vermont gets big influx

ST. LOUIS -- Vermont's population is among the smallest in the U.S., but a study from United Van Lines indicate people are moving to the New England state. The suburban St. Louis-based moving company Wednesday released its 42nd annual National Movers Study, which tracks customers' state-to-state migration patterns...

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- Vermont's population is among the smallest in the U.S., but a study from United Van Lines indicate people are moving to the New England state.

The suburban St. Louis-based moving company Wednesday released its 42nd annual National Movers Study, which tracks customers' state-to-state migration patterns.

Vermont has the second-smallest population among states, exceeding only Wyoming. Yet Vermont saw the highest percentage of inbound moves in 2018.

Four Western states filled out the top 5: Oregon, Idaho, Nevada and Arizona.

New Jersey had highest percentage of outbound moves, followed by Illinois, Connecticut, New York and Kansas.

The study showed Americans continue to move west and south. The Mountain West and South regions saw high percentages of inbound moves. The Northeast and Midwest had high percentages of outbound moves.

State News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

