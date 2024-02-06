National Movers Study: Vermont gets big influx

ST. LOUIS -- Vermont's population is among the smallest in the U.S., but a study from United Van Lines indicate people are moving to the New England state.

The suburban St. Louis-based moving company Wednesday released its 42nd annual National Movers Study, which tracks customers' state-to-state migration patterns.

Vermont has the second-smallest population among states, exceeding only Wyoming. Yet Vermont saw the highest percentage of inbound moves in 2018.