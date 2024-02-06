All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 30, 2021

National Guard clinic vaccinates 2,000 against virus

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic aided by Missouri National Guard troops administered about 2,000 doses Friday at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau with the coordination of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center and other local organizations, such as SoutheastHEALTH, John's Pharmacy, Broadway Pharmacy, Cross Trails and Southeast Missouri State University...

Sarah Yenesel
Left, Linda Crile receives her first COVID-19 vaccine dose at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
Left, Linda Crile receives her first COVID-19 vaccine dose at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic aided by Missouri National Guard troops administered about 2,000 doses Friday at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau with the coordination of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center and other local organizations, such as SoutheastHEALTH, John's Pharmacy, Broadway Pharmacy, Cross Trails and Southeast Missouri State University.

The National Guard teams conducted nine mass vaccination clinics across the state Friday, with the goal of administering at least 18,000 vaccine doses. Gov. Mike Parson called up the teams, which are operating in each of the state's Highway Patrol regions.

The clinic was an appointment-only affair, as opposed to a first-come, first-served event, which some organizations have recently used.

Those with an appointment checked-in with a tempterature reading, then filled out consent paperwork, received their vaccine dose and were observed for 15 minutes before they were able to leave.

All of the 2,000 appointments available were filled by sending a link to those who signed up through the county Public Health Center website and designated themselves as part of the currently eligible groups (Phases 1A, health care workers, and 1B, emergency services personnel, and 1B tiers 1 and 2, the elderly and those at high-risk).

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Center, Senior Airman Aaron Masters from the National Guard directs a patient to an open vaccination station at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
Center, Senior Airman Aaron Masters from the National Guard directs a patient to an open vaccination station at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

The appoinment sign-up period was not seamless.

Earlier this week, it was found that some who received a link to sign up for an appointment at other vaccination clinics were sharing the link with others who were not on the county's list. Maria Davis, health educator at the county Public Health Center, said that to avoid that scenario for Friday's mass clinic, those who signed up with the link confirmed an agreement that they were part of the eligible groups and they were asked to not share the link with others. She also said those working the check-in desk at the vaccination site asked the people with an appointment if they were eligible.

Davis said officials are looking into different online systems to better ensure only those who are eligible are able to make an appointment, and the system should be operable by next week.

According to the state Department of Health and Senior Services, Cape Girardeau County has vaccinated more than 10% of its population, ranking it No. 1 in the state by percentage. Scott County, with more than 8% of its population vaccinated, ranks second.

Rick Fahr provided additional reporting for this story.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 18
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
NewsOct. 18
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water ad...
NewsOct. 18
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
The Best Years October 2024
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 16
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
NewsOct. 16
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy