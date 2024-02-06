National Guard clinic vaccinates 2,000 against virus

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic aided by Missouri National Guard troops administered about 2,000 doses Friday at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau with the coordination of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center and other local organizations, such as SoutheastHEALTH, John's Pharmacy, Broadway Pharmacy, Cross Trails and Southeast Missouri State University.
The National Guard teams conducted nine mass vaccination clinics across the state Friday, with the goal of administering at least 18,000 vaccine doses. Gov. Mike Parson called up the teams, which are operating in each of the state's Highway Patrol regions.
The clinic was an appointment-only affair, as opposed to a first-come, first-served event, which some organizations have recently used.
Those with an appointment checked-in with a tempterature reading, then filled out consent paperwork, received their vaccine dose and were observed for 15 minutes before they were able to leave.
All of the 2,000 appointments available were filled by sending a link to those who signed up through the county Public Health Center website and designated themselves as part of the currently eligible groups (Phases 1A, health care workers, and 1B, emergency services personnel, and 1B tiers 1 and 2, the elderly and those at high-risk).
The appoinment sign-up period was not seamless.
Earlier this week, it was found that some who received a link to sign up for an appointment at other vaccination clinics were sharing the link with others who were not on the county's list. Maria Davis, health educator at the county Public Health Center, said that to avoid that scenario for Friday's mass clinic, those who signed up with the link confirmed an agreement that they were part of the eligible groups and they were asked to not share the link with others. She also said those working the check-in desk at the vaccination site asked the people with an appointment if they were eligible.
Davis said officials are looking into different online systems to better ensure only those who are eligible are able to make an appointment, and the system should be operable by next week.
According to the state Department of Health and Senior Services, Cape Girardeau County has vaccinated more than 10% of its population, ranking it No. 1 in the state by percentage. Scott County, with more than 8% of its population vaccinated, ranks second.
Rick Fahr provided additional reporting for this story.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.