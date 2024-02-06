National Guard clinic vaccinates 2,000 against virus

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic aided by Missouri National Guard troops administered about 2,000 doses Friday at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau with the coordination of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center and other local organizations, such as SoutheastHEALTH, John's Pharmacy, Broadway Pharmacy, Cross Trails and Southeast Missouri State University.

The National Guard teams conducted nine mass vaccination clinics across the state Friday, with the goal of administering at least 18,000 vaccine doses. Gov. Mike Parson called up the teams, which are operating in each of the state's Highway Patrol regions.

The clinic was an appointment-only affair, as opposed to a first-come, first-served event, which some organizations have recently used.

Those with an appointment checked-in with a tempterature reading, then filled out consent paperwork, received their vaccine dose and were observed for 15 minutes before they were able to leave.

All of the 2,000 appointments available were filled by sending a link to those who signed up through the county Public Health Center website and designated themselves as part of the currently eligible groups (Phases 1A, health care workers, and 1B, emergency services personnel, and 1B tiers 1 and 2, the elderly and those at high-risk).