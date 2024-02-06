National fund starting to help bail defendants out of jail

NEW YORK -- A national effort is launching that aims to help low-income defendants get out of jail by bailing them out as their criminal cases progress through the courts.

The Bail Project grew out of a successful 10-year campaign in the Bronx to pay bail for needy cases, led by attorney Robin Steinberg of the Bronx Defenders, a legal assistance not-for-profit. She said the decade of data from that effort showed 95 percent of the people who were bailed out using donated money returned to court for every appearance, and when people could get out of jail, the majority ultimately were not convicted of a crime.

The project will continue in the Bronx, and will launch in January in St. Louis and Tulsa. It will grow to include a total of 40 cities, using a $16 million revolving fund and aims to bail out 160,000 over the next five years. Not-for-profit workers will be stationed in the cities and will work with defense attorneys and community groups to interview people who have been jailed after accusations of a crime.

Bail is used as an insurance policy to get defendants to return to court. The rules vary state by state, but a judge sets bail after someone is arrested in a crime by weighing factors that include the risk of fleeing and the safety of the community. The money is returned at the end of trial, minus processing fees in some states.