MARBLE HILL — Woodland School District’s FFA Chapter has qualified for state competitions in forestry for the past three years and looks to do it again in 2024, but other teams are ready to compete at the state level, too.

With Woodland schools having “just under 160 acres”, including larger patches of woods and nature, FFA sponsor and agriculture teacher Joe Ridings said the area caters to educating students in forestry.

“It is a huge industry in the state of Missouri, and especially in this county, even more economically in this county,” Ridings said. “This entire community is a forestry-based community.”

Ridings said they don’t just teach forestry with the land they have, but also have a complete horse-judging team competing in this year’s competition, a senior ag mechanics team that will be competing and a freshman livestock judging team.

He said since the forestry team has qualified for state for the last three years, he hopes to do it again, but also be first in the district.

Maddie Allen, left, and Presley Ridings hold up Biltmore sticks to practice measuring trees for their FFA competitions near Woodland High School on Friday, Feb. 9, in Marble Hill. Nathan Gladden

“It’s really hard to qualify at state. It’s tough, but, I mean, if I have a group that’s going to do it in the next several years, it’s probably this group,” Ridings said.

One of the students who will be competing is Ridings’ daughter and student, Presley Ridings. Presley said when getting ready for competitions, she’ll practice any chance she gets.

“We’ll go through the (tree) species repeatedly until we can remember them,” she said. “(Horse judging team) they’ll watch videos repeatedly over the horses. We just practice, practice, practice.”

Presley said she loves being able to go to state competitions and meet new people.