National FFA Week: Saxony students assist younger members

Amelia Wilson and Skylar Calhoun, both juniors at Saxony Lutheran High School, will spread their passion and knowledge of agriculture sciences to third grade students at St. Paul Lutheran Elementary through the Agriculture Education on the Move program.

Agriculture Education on the Move, also known as Ag Moves, is a 10-week educational program of Missouri Farmers Care where high school FFA members teach elementary students about agriculture sciences.

According to a news release from MFC, the Ag Moves program partnered with 91 FFA chapters and engaged with more than 10,000 third grade students in 2023.

Wilson, who serves as the FFA chapter's president, and Calhoun, who is the chapter's secretary, were chosen to lead the program for Saxony Lutheran for their enthusiasm and desire to share their knowledge.

"They're just excited and energetic," Saxony Lutheran agriculture education instructor and FFA adviser Keith Koenig said. "I think this will be a good opportunity to share some of their enthusiasm."

The pair will teach one class per week, over a 10-week period, providing lessons on crops, beef, dairy, pork, poultry and nutrition.

"I think it's going to go well because there's a little bit of instruction, but there's going to be an activity with each of the commodities," Koenig said. "Things like making butter, talking about growing plants and seeing germination. They're going to actually get to do those things."