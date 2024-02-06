National FFA Week: Saxony students assist younger members

Amelia Wilson and Skylar Calhoun, both juniors at Saxony Lutheran High School, will spread their passion and knowledge of agriculture sciences to third grade students at St. Paul Lutheran Elementary through the Agriculture Education on the Move program.
Agriculture Education on the Move, also known as Ag Moves, is a 10-week educational program of Missouri Farmers Care where high school FFA members teach elementary students about agriculture sciences.
According to a news release from MFC, the Ag Moves program partnered with 91 FFA chapters and engaged with more than 10,000 third grade students in 2023.
Wilson, who serves as the FFA chapter's president, and Calhoun, who is the chapter's secretary, were chosen to lead the program for Saxony Lutheran for their enthusiasm and desire to share their knowledge.
"They're just excited and energetic," Saxony Lutheran agriculture education instructor and FFA adviser Keith Koenig said. "I think this will be a good opportunity to share some of their enthusiasm."
The pair will teach one class per week, over a 10-week period, providing lessons on crops, beef, dairy, pork, poultry and nutrition.
"I think it's going to go well because there's a little bit of instruction, but there's going to be an activity with each of the commodities," Koenig said. "Things like making butter, talking about growing plants and seeing germination. They're going to actually get to do those things."
Wilson has previously received the chapter's Star Greenhand Award, which is presented annually to the chapter's most active first-year member. According to Koenig, she will likely receive a State Degree — awarded to 11th graders and older who are involved in chapter leadership, state-level activities and community service, and also complete a set number of hours of instruction and supervised agricultural experience activities — in April.
"She has a variety of animals in her SAE, which is the supervised agricultural experience program, a part of ag education," Koenig said. "She has a unique experience with different types of birds, as in chickens, peacocks and guineas, plus other beef cattle experience. I think it will be a great thing that she can share her love for that with the kids."
While Calhoun isn't currently a decorated member of the chapter, Koenig expects that to change in the near future.
"This is just her second year, so she hasn't racked up the awards yet," Koenig said. "But I can tell she's going to."
Koenig hopes to be able to expand the program to other local elementary schools, public or private.
"I hope it builds and I really anticipate these girls will be successful," Koenig said. "They can come back for their senior year and work with the third grade again with new kids, and get other students involved with other schools. Of course, Saxony has a direct connection to the other area Lutheran elementary schools, but I'd be interested in going to other classrooms too just because everybody eats."
For more information about the Agriculture Education on the Move program visit www.agmoves.com.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.