Britton said Betty and Kim K are coming along nicely and "they're the best two that we've had so far." She said she stays busy keeping them clean and healthy. She said it can be a "gamble" maintaining a strict diet with plenty of vitamins and minerals in their feed so they stand up to the judges scrutiny.

As to whether Betty or Kim K will perform better, Britton said, "It's kind of a toss up. One will probably be better in the beginning, and then one will probably be better toward the end of the season."

She is touring with her family showing the two Simmental cows, starting in January in Springfield, Illinois, and then on to several other states, including Indiana, Oklahoma and Colorado through the rest of the year.

After that, Britton said Betty and Kim K will be bred to raise other show animals to grow their herd genetics. She said they sell some of their cows to junior exhibitors.

Britton said she plans to attend a university and earn a degree in agriculture communications with a minor in animal science. She said she hasn't picked a school yet but is looking at Kansas State University and Murray State University in Kentucky, among others.

Her hope is to one day work in marketing communications for a company such as Purina or possibly an agriculture insurance company. She said she's ready to get out of the field and into the office.