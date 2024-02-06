Oak Ridge R-VI junior Taylor Nothdurft spent much of her childhood in Branson. Her grandparents all owned farms, but she was a self-described "city girl" with little interest in agriculture.

That all changed when she was in the seventh grade.

She took an agriculture exploration course, and her class advisor told her mother he could see her fitting into the district's FFA program.

Four years later, Nothdurft is first vice president of Oak Ridge FFA, treasurer and president-elect of Missouri Area XV FFA, and a participant in several prestigious agricultural events and competitions.

"I'm engaged in almost every single school club that our school offers, but FFA is my No. 1 priority, always," she said. "I am here at every single event I can possibly be at."

In addition to various leadership roles, Taylor Nothdurft also competes at fairs as part of her FFA activities. She has competed at the SEMO District Fair, Du Quoin State Fair and Missouri State Fair. Submitted photo

Nothdurft also attended Missouri Agribusiness Academy for the top 30 FFA sophomores in the state; an Area Officer Institute in Lake of the Ozarks; an FFA Public Speaking Institute and state FFA convention, both in Columbia; a national FFA convention in Indianapolis; and a Meet the Governor Conference in Jefferson City.

Despite her accomplishments, Nothdurft has her eyes set on another achievement — becoming an FFA state officer.

Only 16 officers across the state are chosen each year.

These officers act as representatives of Missouri FFA, attending events statewide and beyond.

Each FFA activity Nothdurft participates in earns her points that will allow her to apply for the state officer role. She will send in an application and if selected will complete a series of interviews until the final choices are made.

Taylor Nothdurft (right) has met with Chris Chinn, director of the Missouri Department of Agriculture, among other agriculture officials. She has attended state and national FFA conventions. Submitted photo

"I know FFA can take me so many different places, and I want to take every opportunity I can, and I want to go to all those places," she said.

Nothdurft said becoming a state officer will help her on her way to becoming an agriculture education teacher so she can pass on her love of the subject to future generations.

"A lot of state officers go into ag ed ... it helps a lot if you do want to become a teacher. I think that it gives you a better understanding of how to prep your kids," Nothdurft said.

Fair dealings

In addition to her school and regional officer duties, Nothdurft is involved in several FFA career and leadership development events. These include speaking competitions, fair judging and showing pigs.