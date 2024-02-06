National FFA Week: Morbid curiosity leads Sikeston FFA student

Angel Cox, a junior at Sikeston (Missouri) Senior High School, described herself as having a morbid curiosity. She said that's why she was excited to lead her fellow FFA classmates in studying every aspect of insects that can be found on farms and in greenhouses as they prepare for an upcoming entomology competition.
"We're primarily going over and remembering which ones have three parts of the body, which ones turn into something after a little while, which have larva eggs, and whatnot," Cox said. "Right now, we're working on metamorphosis -- what bugs go through metamorphosis and which ones don't."
Katrina Jordan, the Agriculture teacher and FFA adviser at Sikeston Senior High, said the entomology study can get "super intense" but her students are taking the initiative because they want to win.
"Etymology is important for future farmers to know about, regardless of what aspect of agriculture they're in," Jordan said.
Jordan has her students imagine biting into an apple and discovering a worm.
"That's a picture of an invasive species we have to combat," she said.
She also shows them examples of insects that are beneficial and how to keep them around.
Cox said these examples are helpful for her as she prepares for the competition where she will be presented with picture after picture of insects that she will have to identify by name and species as well as specific details such as whether they have piercing, chewing or siphoning mouthparts.
Cox said she enjoys her agriculture classes and participation with FFA. She said she is learning about teamwork and gaining leadership skills and hopes to be an officer with her FFA chapter next year. She also said she likes the opportunities FFA provides for working outside the club on community service fundraisers. After high school, Cox said she is thinking of mortuary studies. Along with preparing a body for a funeral, Cox said she in interested in the psychology and empathetic nature of grief counseling.