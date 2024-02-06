National FFA Week: Morbid curiosity leads Sikeston FFA student

Angel Cox, a junior at Sikeston (Missouri) Senior High School, described herself as having a morbid curiosity. She said that's why she was excited to lead her fellow FFA classmates in studying every aspect of insects that can be found on farms and in greenhouses as they prepare for an upcoming entomology competition.

"We're primarily going over and remembering which ones have three parts of the body, which ones turn into something after a little while, which have larva eggs, and whatnot," Cox said. "Right now, we're working on metamorphosis -- what bugs go through metamorphosis and which ones don't."

Katrina Jordan, the Agriculture teacher and FFA adviser at Sikeston Senior High, said the entomology study can get "super intense" but her students are taking the initiative because they want to win.

"Etymology is important for future farmers to know about, regardless of what aspect of agriculture they're in," Jordan said.