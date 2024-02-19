National FFA Week: Meadow Heights FFA: 45 years strong

Meadow Heights FFA Chapter was founded in 1979. And 45 years later in 2024, the chapter includes 84 members, making it "one of the largest youth organizations in Bollinger County," according to Meadow Heights FFA advisor Sarah Yamnitz.

Congress passed the Smith-Hughes National Vocational Education Act of 1917, Yamnitz said, which allows for intracurricular instruction of FFA within the public school classroom.

"This is why it is required to be in an agriculture class to be a part of FFA," she said.

Meadow Heights FFA Chapter is involved in a variety of learning activities inside and outside of the classroom — from community service and speaking competitions to livestock judging contests and conventions.

The classroom provides a variety of learning opportunities, Yamnitz said, ranging from welding, ag mechanics, woodworking, livestock science, vet tech, floriculture, soil science, plant science, entomology, food science and leadership.