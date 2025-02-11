All sections
EducationFebruary 11, 2025

National FFA Week: Meadow Heights: Events planned for FFA week at Meadow Heights

Celebrate National FFA Week at Meadow Heights, Feb 17-21, with unique events like "Muddy Truck" dress-up, gym night, and a fish fry. Join in for fun, learning, and support the FFA chapter's initiatives.

Daniel Winningham avatar
Daniel Winningham
Meadow Heights High School FFA officers, from left, President Andrea Welker, 1st Vice President Kale Cook, 2nd Vice President Lauren Strong, Secretary Leah Carlson, Treasurer Cheyenne Bollinger, Historian Cassidy Davis, Reporter Kenna Thele, Sentinel John Bollinger and Chaplain Derek Lincoln.
Meadow Heights High School FFA officers, from left, President Andrea Welker, 1st Vice President Kale Cook, 2nd Vice President Lauren Strong, Secretary Leah Carlson, Treasurer Cheyenne Bollinger, Historian Cassidy Davis, Reporter Kenna Thele, Sentinel John Bollinger and Chaplain Derek Lincoln.Sarah Yamnitz
FCS of Southeast Missouri donated $500 through the FCS ag sunrise program to install irrigation lines in the garden beds at Meadow Heights. From left, are Derek Lincoln, Kale Cook, John Bollinger, Cheyenne Bollinger, Zach O'Daniel, FCS Agent; Andrea Welker, Lauren Strong, Leah Carlson and Kenna Thele.
FCS of Southeast Missouri donated $500 through the FCS ag sunrise program to install irrigation lines in the garden beds at Meadow Heights. From left, are Derek Lincoln, Kale Cook, John Bollinger, Cheyenne Bollinger, Zach O'Daniel, FCS Agent; Andrea Welker, Lauren Strong, Leah Carlson and Kenna Thele. Submitted
Brayden Crain, freshman member, making final adjustments to our chapter tractor restoration project of a 1946 Farmall H.
Brayden Crain, freshman member, making final adjustments to our chapter tractor restoration project of a 1946 Farmall H. Submitted
Beth Foltz is presented with an American degree in 2024.
Beth Foltz is presented with an American degree in 2024.Submitted
Lydia Whaley is presented with an American degree in 2024.
Lydia Whaley is presented with an American degree in 2024.Submitted
Bell Foltz is presented with an American degree in 2024.
Bell Foltz is presented with an American degree in 2024.Submitted
Case Seabaugh, senior FFA member, pictured with his reserve grand champion commercial steer, Kanye.
Case Seabaugh, senior FFA member, pictured with his reserve grand champion commercial steer, Kanye. Submitted
Lori Kent, left, of Meadow Heights is presented with a state degree at the FFA convention in Columbia.
Lori Kent, left, of Meadow Heights is presented with a state degree at the FFA convention in Columbia.Submitted
Matthew Yamnitz, left, of Meadow Heights is presented with a state degree at the FFA convention in Columbia.
Matthew Yamnitz, left, of Meadow Heights is presented with a state degree at the FFA convention in Columbia.Submitted
Hunter Mayfield, left, of Meadow Heights is presented with a state degree at the FFA convention in Columbia.
Hunter Mayfield, left, of Meadow Heights is presented with a state degree at the FFA convention in Columbia.Submitted
Rylee Shelton, left, of Meadow Heights is presented with a state degree at the FFA convention in Columbia.
Rylee Shelton, left, of Meadow Heights is presented with a state degree at the FFA convention in Columbia.Submitted
Rachael Hellebusch, left, of Meadow Heights is presented with a degree at the state convention in Columbia.
Rachael Hellebusch, left, of Meadow Heights is presented with a degree at the state convention in Columbia.Submitted
Madisen Denman, left, is presented with a state degree at the FFA convention in Columbia.
Madisen Denman, left, is presented with a state degree at the FFA convention in Columbia.Submitted
Youth from Meadow Heights took part in the annual raccoon hunt.
Youth from Meadow Heights took part in the annual raccoon hunt.Submitted
Meadow Heights' Miley Statler, Freshman FFA Member, recently competed in the Area 15 Fall Speaking Contest with a speech titled, "Challenges Facing Farmers."
Meadow Heights' Miley Statler, Freshman FFA Member, recently competed in the Area 15 Fall Speaking Contest with a speech titled, "Challenges Facing Farmers." Submitted
Students from the Meadow Heights FFA Club raise and process cornish cross meat birds to donate to a local food pantry. Pictured left to right Kale Cook, Levi Terbrak, Ky Yamnitz.
Students from the Meadow Heights FFA Club raise and process cornish cross meat birds to donate to a local food pantry. Pictured left to right Kale Cook, Levi Terbrak, Ky Yamnitz. Submitted
Students attended the SAE tour in November, touring an array of local businesses in Perry County. They toured Gateway FS, Roark Wood Products, Perry County Tractor Museum and Energy Panel Structures, Inc.
Students attended the SAE tour in November, touring an array of local businesses in Perry County. They toured Gateway FS, Roark Wood Products, Perry County Tractor Museum and Energy Panel Structures, Inc. Submitted

National FFA Week in 2025 is February 15-22 this winter.

Sarah Yamnitz has been an advisor with the FFA program at Meadow Heights for the past 11 years.

Special events at Meadow Heights include:

Tuesday, Feb. 18, “Muddy Truck”; students are encouraged to dress like their favorite teacher while teachers are to dress like a student;

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Food for America” presentations, gym night at 6 p.m. with pickleball, cornhole and roping demonstrations, plus a chili competition. The dress up theme is “USA/‘Merica Apparel.”

Thursday, Feb. 20, is the area 15 cornhole competition hosted by Oak Ridge at 5 p.m. The dress up theme is “Camo Day.”

Friday, Feb. 21, lemon shake ups will be served during den time and a fish fry will take place from 3:30 to 7 p.m. The dress up theme is “FFA Gear.” The cost is $15 for adults and $10 for children. Proceeds will go to the Meadow Heights FFA chapter.

A petting zoo will be part of the festivities held this February.

“We try to give them some sort of experience so they have a little more to offer than a normal student when they leave high school,” Yamnitz said.

SAE projects are an opportunity for the students to to gain experience

“Some people have a lawn care business,” Yamnitz said. “It could include raising livestock or a roofing project.”

FFA members Mason Mayfield and Maison Whitener raise and show cattle, Yamnitz said.

“It’s helped me with public speaking a lot,” said first vice president Kale Cook.

“It is a way to not be as anti-social,” said president Andrew Welker.

“We talk to the little kids for one day as part of our Food for America project,” Lauren Strong said. She is serving as the FFA chapter’s second vice president this school year.

Examples of ways to learn more about agriculture through both FFA and the coursework include a veterinarian project with rabbits as well as vegetable and soil education.

Throughout the year, there are various fund-raisers to help the club raise money for activities and trips.

“We do fruit and meat (sales) in the fall, that’s through Sitze’s. Boxes of fruit, cookie dough, cheese balls,” Yamnitz said.

A decadeslong tradition at Meadow Heights has been the annual coon hunt.

The 2024-25 leadership at Meadow Heights includes president Andrew Welker, first vice president Kale Cook, second vice president Lauren Strong, secretary Leah Carlson, treasurer Cheyenne Bollinger, historian Cassidy Davis, reporter Kenna Thele, sentinel John Bollinger and chaplain Derek Lincoln.

