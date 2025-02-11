National FFA Week in 2025 is February 15-22 this winter.
Sarah Yamnitz has been an advisor with the FFA program at Meadow Heights for the past 11 years.
Special events at Meadow Heights include:
Tuesday, Feb. 18, “Muddy Truck”; students are encouraged to dress like their favorite teacher while teachers are to dress like a student;
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Food for America” presentations, gym night at 6 p.m. with pickleball, cornhole and roping demonstrations, plus a chili competition. The dress up theme is “USA/‘Merica Apparel.”
Thursday, Feb. 20, is the area 15 cornhole competition hosted by Oak Ridge at 5 p.m. The dress up theme is “Camo Day.”
Friday, Feb. 21, lemon shake ups will be served during den time and a fish fry will take place from 3:30 to 7 p.m. The dress up theme is “FFA Gear.” The cost is $15 for adults and $10 for children. Proceeds will go to the Meadow Heights FFA chapter.
A petting zoo will be part of the festivities held this February.
“We try to give them some sort of experience so they have a little more to offer than a normal student when they leave high school,” Yamnitz said.
SAE projects are an opportunity for the students to to gain experience
“Some people have a lawn care business,” Yamnitz said. “It could include raising livestock or a roofing project.”
FFA members Mason Mayfield and Maison Whitener raise and show cattle, Yamnitz said.
“It’s helped me with public speaking a lot,” said first vice president Kale Cook.
“It is a way to not be as anti-social,” said president Andrew Welker.
“We talk to the little kids for one day as part of our Food for America project,” Lauren Strong said. She is serving as the FFA chapter’s second vice president this school year.
Examples of ways to learn more about agriculture through both FFA and the coursework include a veterinarian project with rabbits as well as vegetable and soil education.
Throughout the year, there are various fund-raisers to help the club raise money for activities and trips.
“We do fruit and meat (sales) in the fall, that’s through Sitze’s. Boxes of fruit, cookie dough, cheese balls,” Yamnitz said.
A decadeslong tradition at Meadow Heights has been the annual coon hunt.
The 2024-25 leadership at Meadow Heights includes president Andrew Welker, first vice president Kale Cook, second vice president Lauren Strong, secretary Leah Carlson, treasurer Cheyenne Bollinger, historian Cassidy Davis, reporter Kenna Thele, sentinel John Bollinger and chaplain Derek Lincoln.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.