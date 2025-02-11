National FFA Week in 2025 is February 15-22 this winter.

Sarah Yamnitz has been an advisor with the FFA program at Meadow Heights for the past 11 years.

Special events at Meadow Heights include:

Tuesday, Feb. 18, “Muddy Truck”; students are encouraged to dress like their favorite teacher while teachers are to dress like a student;

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Food for America” presentations, gym night at 6 p.m. with pickleball, cornhole and roping demonstrations, plus a chili competition. The dress up theme is “USA/‘Merica Apparel.”

Thursday, Feb. 20, is the area 15 cornhole competition hosted by Oak Ridge at 5 p.m. The dress up theme is “Camo Day.”

Friday, Feb. 21, lemon shake ups will be served during den time and a fish fry will take place from 3:30 to 7 p.m. The dress up theme is “FFA Gear.” The cost is $15 for adults and $10 for children. Proceeds will go to the Meadow Heights FFA chapter.

A petting zoo will be part of the festivities held this February.

“We try to give them some sort of experience so they have a little more to offer than a normal student when they leave high school,” Yamnitz said.

SAE projects are an opportunity for the students to to gain experience