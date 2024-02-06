National FFA Week: Growing up from the ground, Bell City FFA

Around Bell City, there is one thing, farmland. So, because of this, it might seem natural the local school district would have had a long history with an FFA chapter. However, this is not the case.

Bell City was the only school in Stoddard County to not have FFA club until this year, said FFA advisor Sara Green. She said the last time the school had this club was in the school year of 1969-70.

"This is the first year that they've had an ag education, and with education comes FFA. So it's the very first program. We started getting everything ready in July, and we had our chartering ceremony in November. We had probably 10 or more schools show up to support us, and the community has been super supportive as well, " Green said.

The chapter has 47 members.

Senior Maggie Stubenrauch said she decided to be in this organization because she had been raised on a farm.

"I figured to get to know more of the behind-the-scenes stuff other than just planting and in-field stuff. There's a lot more behind it, like chemicals. I have no clue what animals are like, so kind of learning and getting more knowledge about it all."

She is one of three triplets in this club this year, with her sister, Kamryn, and brother, Logan. Logan said after he graduates this spring he plans to go to Three Rivers College to get an agribusiness degree and hopefully continue his family's farm.

The Stubenrauch family opened their farm to the agriculture class during a unit, Farm to Table. Students were able to go out to the farm to ride a combine and learn how food goes from the field to trucks to a granary.

"It helps when you know. People don't understand how much farming truly does to keep the world running. I mean anything you pretty much eat, comes off a farm, or even how you drive your car. So it's all really good for us to learn," Maggie said.