NewsApril 23, 2024

National Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, but drug disposal is ‘year-round need’

While the United States Drug Enforcement Agency's annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is coming up on Saturday, April 27, medicine disposal is considered a "year-round need." According to a news release from the Pharmaceutical Product Stewardship Work Group (PPSWG), approximately one-third of Americans neglect cleaning out their medicine cabinets each year and one-fifth haven't cleaned them out in three years despite there being more than 300 drug disposal locations in Missouri.

J.C. Reeves

While the United States Drug Enforcement Agency’s annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is coming up on Saturday, April 27, medicine disposal is considered a "year-round need."

According to a news release from the Pharmaceutical Product Stewardship Work Group (PPSWG), approximately one-third of Americans neglect cleaning out their medicine cabinets each year and one-fifth haven’t cleaned them out in three years despite there being more than 300 drug disposal locations in Missouri.

PPSWG’s website www.MyOldMeds.com provides a nationwide disposal site locator that helps people find drop-off locations.

There are four drop-off sites in Cape Girardeau: the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 2530 Maria Louise Lane, MediCenter Pharmacy at 465 S. Mount Auburn Road, Walgreens at 1 S. Kingshighway and CVS at 2161 William St. Other locations in the Southeast Missourian’s coverage area include the Jackson Police Department at 525 S. Hope St.; Twin City Pharmacy, 106 1st St., in Marble Hill; Advance Pharmacy, 110 N. Oak St., in Advance; the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, 131 S. New Madrid St., in Benton; and Walgreens, 6 S. Perryville Blvd., in Perryville.

According to the DEA’s website, National Drug Take Back Day collection sites include the Jackson Police Department and the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at 710 S Kingshighway in Perryville. Drug disposal sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Drug Take Back Day reflects the DEA’s "commitment to Americans’ safety and health, encouraging the public to remove unneeded medications from their homes as a measure of preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting."

