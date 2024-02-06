National Day of Prayer events to focus on 'unity,' 'fellowship'

The National Day of Prayer ï¿½ established by Congress in 1952 ï¿½ is Thursday and events over two days will emphasize unifying people of all races to take time to engage in public prayer for the United States, organizers say.

The Power of Praying Women prayer breakfast will be held at 6 a.m. today at Rayï¿½s Plaza Banquet Center, 3257 William St. in Cape Girardeau, and a collaborative, four-church event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at La Croix Church, 3102 Lexington Ave. in Cape Girardeau, to commemorate the national day.

Terry Crowell, one of the original organizers for the annual Power of Praying Women planning committee, said this yearï¿½s prayer breakfast is a diverse mixture of 14 area churches from all denominations.

ï¿½The various churches reach out to the women in their churches, neighbors and in the community,ï¿½ Crowell said. ï¿½The cost of the ticket helps sponsor the event as well as provide the food for the breakfast.ï¿½

Crowell said the churches involved represent a ï¿½cross-sectionï¿½ of small and large churches, along with ï¿½every faithï¿½ within this area.

She said the event is ï¿½very diversifiedï¿½ with the youngest member of the planning committee being in her mid-20s and the oldest in her mid-80s.

ï¿½There are 15 women that are on the planning committee, and we already have it planned for next year,ï¿½ she said.

Crowell said there would be representation from ï¿½probably five different churchesï¿½ featured as part of the eventï¿½s worship band today, during the breakfast.

Crowell said the eventï¿½s focus will be ï¿½itï¿½s what direction God leads us.ï¿½

ï¿½We have no preconceived agenda as far as getting together for prayer and fellowship,ï¿½ she said.

Crowell said tickets for the event are mainly sold by the table, but individual seating is also available.

ï¿½We always have between 400 and 500 women,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½This year we were able to add a few more tables, so we still do have a few seats available. Normally, we say you have to make your reservations in advance, but this year we could probably fit a few individuals if they just show up.ï¿½

She said breakfast is from 6 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. with the event concluding at 7:35 a.m. ï¿½so women who work are hopefully able to get to work by 8 a.m.ï¿½

Crowell said each year they aim to acquire a different speaker for the breakfast.

She said the first year, the guest speakers were two local women; the second year Southeast Missouri State Universityï¿½s womenï¿½s basketball coach; last year the guest speaker was a Southeast graduate from Florida.