Three events Wednesday and Thursday will mark this year's National Day of Prayer.

The seventh annual SEMO Power of Praying Women Prayer Breakfast will be held Wednesday at Centenary United Methodist Church, 300 N. Ellis St. in Cape Girardeau. Doors will open at 5:45 a.m., and the program will begin at 6:30 a.m.

This year, the event's speaker is communications director for the Jackson School District, Merideth Pobst. The theme is "Better Together." My Daddy's Cheesecake will be catering. Tickets, priced at $12 each, are available online or by emailing semopowerofprayingwomen@gmail.com.

Thursday, Cape Girardeans will celebrate the National Day of Prayer with a noon gathering at Gateway Church, 339 Broadway, and an evening gathering at Lynwood Baptist Church, 2935 Lynwood Hills Drive.