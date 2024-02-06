National Day of Prayer events set

Several events in Cape Girardeau will mark National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 4.
A "Carry the Cross" walk will begin at 10 a.m. at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau. The walk will follow Broadway east, ending at City Hall, 44 N. Lorimier St.
At noon that day, a prayer for the nation will be held at City Hall.
For more information, contact Bob Nations at (573) 450-5902.
That evening, Discover Life Church will host a regional prayer service, an annual event in Cape Girardeau that rotates among several churches in the city.
Jonathan Campbell, children's pastor, said doors will open at 6 p.m. at the church, 254 S. Silver Springs Road.
The service will begin at 6:30 p.m. and feature pastors and worship leaders from various churches of several denominations throughout the region.
