NewsMay 2, 2023

National Day of Prayer events set

Several events in Cape Girardeau will mark National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 4. A "Carry the Cross" walk will begin at 10 a.m. at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau. The walk will follow Broadway east, ending at City Hall, 44 N. Lorimier St. At noon that day, a prayer for the nation will be held at City Hall...

Southeast Missourian
Vocalist Jackson Siples from Lighthouse Ministries performs worship music with the Lynwood Praise Band at the 2022 National Day of Prayer event at Lynwood Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau. Four area pastors -- Mark Anderson of Lynwood Baptist Church, Gary Brothers of Cape First Church, Brett Cheek of LaCroix Church and Adrian Taylor of Lighthouse Ministries -- led the community in prayer. This year's National Day of Prayer is set for Thursday, May 4 with a noon gathering outside the Cape Girardeau City Hall and an evening gathering at Discover Life Church in Cape Girardeau. Michael Leifer
Southeast Missourian file

Several events in Cape Girardeau will mark National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 4.

A "Carry the Cross" walk will begin at 10 a.m. at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau. The walk will follow Broadway east, ending at City Hall, 44 N. Lorimier St.

At noon that day, a prayer for the nation will be held at City Hall.

For more information, contact Bob Nations at (573) 450-5902.

That evening, Discover Life Church will host a regional prayer service, an annual event in Cape Girardeau that rotates among several churches in the city.

Jonathan Campbell, children's pastor, said doors will open at 6 p.m. at the church, 254 S. Silver Springs Road.

The service will begin at 6:30 p.m. and feature pastors and worship leaders from various churches of several denominations throughout the region.

