National Day of Prayer event set

La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau will host this year's local National Day of Prayer service.
The event will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
The annual community prayer event rotates among its sponsoring organizations -- La Croix, Cape First, Lighthouse United and Lynwood Baptist Church.
