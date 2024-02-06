All sections
NewsNovember 4, 2021
Nation bestowed top honor on Gordonville's McGuire
A Gordonville native is one of the few Americans to have been awarded the military's highest award, the Medal of Honor. Fred McGuire was born in 1890 in Gordonville. He went on to serve as a hospital apprentice in the Navy and served during the Philippine Insurrection...
Southeast Missourian
Fred McGuire
Fred McGuire

A Gordonville native is one of the few Americans to have been awarded the military's highest award, the Medal of Honor.

Fred McGuire was born in 1890 in Gordonville. He went on to serve as a hospital apprentice in the Navy and served during the Philippine Insurrection.

The citation for his award states:

"While attached to the U.S.S. Pampang, McGuire was one of a shore party moving in to capture Mundang, on the island of Basilan, Philippine Islands, on the morning of 24 September 1911. Ordered to take station within 100 yards of a group of nipa huts close to the trail, McGuire advanced and stood guard as the leader and his scout party first searched the surrounding deep grasses, then moved into the open area before the huts. Instantly enemy Moros opened point-blank fire on the exposed men and approximately 20 Moros charged the small group from inside the huts and from other concealed positions. McGuire, responding to the calls for help, was one of the first on the scene. After emptying his rifle into the attackers, he closed in with rifle, using it as a club to wage fierce battle until his comrades arrived on the field, when he rallied to the aid of his dying leader and other wounded. Although himself wounded, McGuire ministered tirelessly and efficiently to those who had been struck down, thereby saving the lives of 2 who otherwise might have succumbed to enemy-inflicted wounds."

Local News
