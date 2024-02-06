Nash Road to close for railroad maintenance
Route AB -- Nash Road -- in Cape Girardeau County will be closed as contractor crews perform railroad maintenance. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, this section of road is between County Road 219 and County Road 218. The work will be done from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., July 25 through Aug. 8.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
