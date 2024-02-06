Nash Road in Cape County to close for utility work

Route AB — Nash Road — in Cape Girardeau County will be closed as contractor crews perform utility work, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. The closed section is 180 feet west of County Road 217. The work will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. Sept. 22, the release stated.
All work is weather permitting. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the area. For more information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
— From the Missouri Department of Transportation
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.